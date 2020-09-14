Number of coronavirus cases in Norway rises to 12,154

HELSINKI, September 14. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Norway increased by 75 to 12,154 over the past day, the Norwegian Institute of Health said on Monday.

For more than a month, the daily increase in Norway in the number of new cases has been several dozen, which is much higher than in early July.

During the pandemic in the country, 265 people died from complications caused by the coronavirus, 95% of infected recovered.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Norway was detected at the end of February. The government has imposed a ban on the entry of foreigners who do not have a residence permit. It also introduced border controls within the Schengen area.

From June 15, Norway opened its borders to the Nordic countries, except for Sweden, and from July 15, it lifted restrictions for about 20 more states. However, on August 12, the authorities reiterated their recommendation to avoid unnecessary travel abroad.

