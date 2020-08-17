More than 700 complaints of injuries when detained, in detention centers filed in Belarus

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. More than 700 people filed complaints with Belarusian investigative agencies about sustaining bodily injuries when detained and in detention centers, the national Investigative Committee said Monday.

"Currently, <…> more than 600 citizens filed complaints about sustaining bodily injuries when detained by law enforcement officers and around 100 people [filed complaints] about attaining bodily injuries in temporary detention centers," the statement reads.

At the same time, the committee added that law enforcement officers submitted 124 complaints about violence against them. "As of today, investigative offices received 124 complaints and reports of protesters’ violent actions against police officers, destruction and damage of property: service transport and objects of city infrastructure," the statement reads.

The agency reassured that all complaints will be given due process. Investigation officers refer people with bodily injuries to expert studies to determine their severity.

Belarus has been engulfed by mass protests since August 9 when the country held its presidential election, as people reject the official results of the vote, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko securing his reelection. In the first days of unrest, the rallies were coupled with clashes between demonstrators and police officers. According to the national Interior Ministry, more than 6,000 people were detained, while dozens of police officers and protesters were wounded. On August 16, Interior Minister Yuri Karayev vowed to address all cases of violence and abuse of power by police officers, while underlining that the police did not use lethal weapons during the protests.