Nearly all people detained during Belarus protests released

"The Prosecutor General’s Office in cooperation with the Interior Ministry has been working on releasing citizens detained for administrative violations in relation to the participation in unauthorized mass events. Practically all aforementioned persons have been released," the press service stated.

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Nearly all people detained during Belarusian protests have been released from custody, the Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office informed on Monday.

The press service has published a list of people currently in custody, noting that the list will be updated.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the final results provided by the Belarusian Central Election Commission on August 14, incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko got 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered his main opponent, came in second with 10.12%.

After exit poll results were announced in the evening of August 9, protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other regions of the country, leading to clashes between protesters and the law enforcement. The protests continued over the following days. As a result, several thousand people were detained, dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.