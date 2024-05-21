Sixth session of Iran’s Assembly of Experts commences in Tehran

DUBAI, May 21. /TASS/. The sixth session of the Iranian Assembly of Experts, the legislative body responsible for appointing Iran’s Supreme Leader and supervising his activities, commenced on Tuesday, Iran’s IRIB television channel reported.

As the session started, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahedi Kermani, 92, was elected as the new chairman of Iran’s Assembly of Experts. His candidacy was backed by 55 out of 88 members of the Assembly of Experts.

Movahedi Kermani replaced Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, 97, and will hold the position for two years.

Late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, used to serve as the first deputy chairman of the Assembly of Experts. His chair was left empty during the session and adorned with a black ribbon.

On March 1, Iran held elections to the Assembly of Experts and Majlis (unicameral parliament).

The Assembly of Experts is an Iranian state body that is composed of 88 authoritative theologians. Its main function is to elect the country’s head and spiritual leader. It is also responsible for drafting amendments to the constitution and deciding on the resignation of Iran’s leader in those cases stipulated by the constitution.

A helicopter carrying Raisi crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. Also on board were Iran’s top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati and Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem.