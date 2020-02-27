Former Iranian ambassador to the Vatican dies of coronavirus — media

It said the politician was hospitalized in grave condition on Wednesday. The tests confirmed the coronavirus, and Khosrowshahi died early on Thursday.

TEHRAN, February 27. /TASS/. Former Iranian ambassador to the Vatican and Egypt Hadi Khosrowshahi has died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has extended condolences to the diplomat’s next-of-kin.

Earlier on Thursday, head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Relations Commission Mojtaba Zonnour stated that he had tested positive for the virus. On Tuesday, Iranian MP Mahmoud Sadeghi and Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi also confirmed that they had tested positive for COVID-19. Besides, Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), IRNA news agency said on Thursday. According to the agency, Ebtekar chose to remain quarantined at home.

On February 19, the Iranian Health Ministry reported first cases of novel coronavirus in the country in the city of Qom. According to official data, there are 245 cases of COVID-19 in Iran, with at least 26 recorded deaths.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese health officials reported a cluster of cases of acute respiratory illness to the World Health Organization in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus - now named COVID-19 (2019-nCoV), otherwise known as the novel coronavirus - was identified on January 7, 2020.

Apart from China, 44 countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest data, the overall number of people who contracted the novel coronavirus in China is about 78,400, as many as 2,744 people have died and over 32,400 have recovered.