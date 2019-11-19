Russian military police and aviation conduct several patrol missions in northern Syria

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Russian military police conducted four patrol missions in Syria’s Aleppo governorate, and the air taskforce conducted two aerial patrol missions in northern Syria, Major General Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Russian military police continued patrol missions along the Kobani-Dulq Magar, Ajami-Karakozaq, Ajami-Manbij routes in the Aleppo governorate and the Ayn-Isa-Hadal route in the Raqqa governorate," he said. "Military aviation force conducted two aerial patrol missions along the routes Qwaires-Ayn-Isa-386-Jasr Shennina-Mahmudli-Qwaires and Qamishli-Kuweyran-810-hiber al-Bir-Kuweyran-Qamishli."

During the day, officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted one humanitarian operation in the as-Suwayda governorate and distributed a total of 2.45 tonnes of food products among civilians.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi to agree on a ten-provision memorandum on joint operations to control the situation in northeastern Syria. Under the arrangement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards were deployed to Syrian territories outside the zone of Turkey’s Peace Spring operation. They are tasked to facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish units to a distance of 30 kilometers of the Syrian-Turkish border. The first joint patrol mission was conducted east of the Euphrates on November 1 (near Qamishli).

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.