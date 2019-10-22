Japanese Emperor Naruhito declares his enthronement

TOKYO, October 22. /TASS/. Japanese Emperor Naruhito has declared his enthronement in accordance with the country’s constitution and the Imperial Household Law. The enthronement ceremony took place at the Tokyo Imperial Palace's Seiden State Hall on Tuesday.

The monarch, dressed in traditional attire, proclaimed his ascendancy to the throne from an elevated dais.

As many as 400 representatives of 174 countries and territories, including more than 70 monarchs and heads of states, attended the ceremony. Russia was represented by Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Deputy Speaker Ilyas Umakhanov. About 1,600 Japanese citizens were also invited to the ceremony, among them senior state officials, prefecture governors, former prime ministers, scientists, athletes, writers and business community members.

Naruhito ascended the throne on May 1 following the abdication of his father, Emperor Akihito.