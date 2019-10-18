British diplomats visit suspected spy Paul Whelan in Russian pre-trial detention center

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Officials from the British embassy in Russia have visited Paul Whelan, charged with espionage, in a Moscow pre-trial detention center, the embassy said on Twitter on Friday.

"Officials from the British embassy’s consular department visited Mr. Whelan yesterday. We will continue to voice concern about his incarceration conditions," the tweet reads.

The diplomats also called on the Russian authorities to respect Whelan’s rights.

Whelan case

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), 49-year-old Paul Whelan, Corporate Security Director at Michigan-based automotive components supplier BorgWarner, was detained in Moscow on December 28, 2018, while on a spy mission. He faces charges under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage), which carries a punishment of ten to 20 years in prison.

Apart from British citizenship, Whelan also holds US, Canadian and Irish passports.