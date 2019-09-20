US report on arms control conceals Washington’s own violations, says Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The US Department of State’s report on commitment to arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation conceals US violations in this sphere, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Friday.

"On each page of the report one finds traces of US intention to camouflage its own violations of commitments assumed under the basic international legal instruments in the field of arms control disarmament and non-proliferation, to place the responsibility on somebody else, and to screen itself from criticism. This is precisely what the INF Treaty section of the report looks like. It is a clumsy attempt to excuse oneself for ruining one of the basic achievements in this field," the Foreign Ministry said.

"Also, quite obvious is the US old-time tactic of using arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation issues for struggle against ‘undesirable’ countries and governments. There is no information about the US allies and partners. Does Washington really think that everything is very well there from the standpoint of observance with arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation?" the commentary asks.