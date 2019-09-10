Slovenian prime minister arrives in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec’s plane has landed in Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The head of the Slovenian government was greeted by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Russia's ambassador to Slovenia Doku Zavgayev, Slovenia’s Ambassador to Russia Branko Rakovec and a guard of honor.

Sarec’s official visit is organized at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and will be completed on Wednesday. This is the first Russian trip for the Slovenian politician.

On Tuesday, the prime ministers are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in the spheres of economy, trade, energy, culture, as well as humanitarian activities. Moreover, Sarec will attend the ceremonial unveiling of a monument dedicated to Slovenians who died in Russia in the First and the Second World Wars.