Runoff stage of Abkhazian presidential election set for September 8

SUKHUMI, August 27. /TASS/. Abkhazia’s Central Election Commission has set the date for the runoff stage of the republic’s presidential election for September 8.

"In accordance with the law, the runoff stage is held within two weeks. It is set for September 8," head of the commission Tamaz Gogiya informed.

Current president of Abkhazia Raul Khajimba has gained 24.83% of the vote in the first round of the Abkhazian presidential election, while leader of the opposition party Amtsakhara, Alkhas Kvitsiniya, has secured 21.91%. They will participate in the runoff stage of the election, the Central Election Commission stated on Tuesday.