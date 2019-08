BIARRITZ /France/, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s readmission to the Group of Seven nations is only under discussion but there are those among the G7 leaders who support Moscow’s return to the G8 format, which will have a positive effect, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

The US leader made this statement ahead of his meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the French resort city of Biarritz.