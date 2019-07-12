Syrian president discusses constitutional committee with Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad has met with Russia's Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and his delegation in Damascus on Friday. During the meeting, the parties discussed the formation of the Syrian constitutional committee, the SANA agency reports.

"The two sides were in agreement on the need for the two sides to continue working extensively and coordinating on the next steps to achieve the desired results, stressing the importance of not allowing the countries that are trying to prolong the war on Syria to hinder this process," the agency reported.

The Russian envoy informed Assad of the talks he held earlier in Ankara and Tehran in the run-up to the Astana format session set to take place in early August in Nur-Sultan.