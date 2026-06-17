North Korean delegation to attend journalists’ forum in Sochi for first time

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 17. /TASS/. The All Russia Forum of Contemporary Journalism will host a delegation from North Korea for the first time, Chairman of the Russian Union of Journalists Vladimir Solovyov said.

The 30th All Russia Forum of Contemporary Journalism will take place in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi from August 25-31.

"The forum has an international format. Many of our colleagues from countries around the world attend it. This year, a delegation from North Korea will join us for the first time. Colleagues from Belarus, China, Serbia, and Abkhazia also regularly attend the forum," he said.

Solovyov highlighted that organizers previously held the forum in September but moved it to August this year so it didn’t conflict with Russia’s State Duma parliamentary elections.

He said that about 1,000 people attend each forum and that participation is open to all journalists, not only members of the Russian Union of Journalists.