Zaporozhye plant staff ready to share best practices with Iran's Bushehr plant

MELITOPOL, April 6. /TASS/. Staff at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are ready to share their expertise on how to operate safely amid difficult conditions with their Iranian colleagues at the Bushehr plant, Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"We are ready to share with colleagues, for example, such experience as ensuring reactor safety in a situation where there's no power, how to manage the plant in the face of external threats, protecting cooling systems, and communicating in a crisis so everyone knows what's going on. And other experience aimed at ensuring safe operation of nuclear power plants," Yashina said.

On April 5, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said that the state corporation was ready to share with Iran its accumulated experience in operating nuclear power plants during hostilities, something that could be useful for staff at the Bushehr plant.