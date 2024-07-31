Andrey Rublev’s Trinity icon put into new enhanced case

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Andrey Rublev’s famous Trinity icon has been put into an enhanced new case, a source in the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius monastery told TASS.

"The icon is already housed in its new case. Everything was done precisely. The case is an enhanced one and meets all requirements," the source said.

The case was specially ordered from Germany, he noted.

It was installed on July 22, the source informed. No details are yet available about when the new display will be opened to the public. "The issue is under discussion," he noted.

The icon was delivered to the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius on June 22, coinciding with the Christian holiday of Pentecost.

Andrey Rublev painted the icon in the first half of the 15th century for the Holy Trinity temple at the request of Reverend Nikon, the pupil of St. Sergius of Radonezh.