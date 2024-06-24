Twenty killed, 46 injured in terrorist attacks in Dagestan — health minister

MAKHACHKALA, June 24./TASS/. Twenty people were killed and 26 were injured as a result of attacks in Makhachkala and Derbent in Dagestan, the region’s health minister, Tatyana Belyaeva, said.

"As a result of the terrorist attack in the city of Makhachkala and the city of Derbent on June 23, 46 people were killed or injured, including both civilians and law enforcement operatives. Unfortunately, 20 [of them] died, both law enforcement officers and civilians," the minister said on the Telegram channel of the North Caucasus region’s ministry of health.

On Sunday, militants attacked two Russian Orthodox churches, two synagogues and a traffic police post in Derbent and Makhachkala.