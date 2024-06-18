Over 172 tons of botulism-causing products made unavailable — regulator

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) confiscated more than 172 metric tons of products causing botulism progressing in a number of Russian regions, the oversight agency’s press service said.

"More than 172 metric tons of dangerous products were made unavailable. Over 100 declarations of product conformity were terminated at the request of Rospotrebnadzor," the press service said.

More than 120 people in Moscow sought medical attention with botulism symptoms earlier. More than fifty patients are in a grave condition in hospitals. The Moscow Region’s Ministry of Health reported twenty registered botulism cases. Fourteen cases of suspected botulism were reported in each of Nizhny Novgorod and Tatarstan.