Russia records another 19,974 coronavirus cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russia recorded 19,974 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number since March 30, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. The total number of cases has reached 18,692,396.

As many as 2,141 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 1,906 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 40 regions of the country and rose in 41 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 5,997 to 2,852,583 in the past day, St. Petersburg’s coronavirus cases increased by 2,303 to 1,565,084.

Coronavirus recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 10,743 to 18,030,626 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 3,803 to 2,633,804 in Moscow and by 1,122 to 1,515,456 in St. Petersburg.

Coronavirus death toll

Russia recorded 46 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 382,697. Moscow’s coronavirus death toll increased by 17 to 44,546 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s fatalities were up by nine to 34,377.