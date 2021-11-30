No cases of new Omicron strain recorded in Russia yet - sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, November 30. / TASS /. The new Omicron variant has not been registered in Russia so far, Head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare Anna Popova said on Tuesday.

"Since the first information on the new COVID-19 variant appeared, we have examined our entire database, there are some 43,142 sequences, and currently, no cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded in Russia so far," the chief of the sanitary watchdog noted.

The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 was discovered in South Africa last week. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which raise serious concern. Also, the preliminary data showed that Omicron was more transmissible and could lead to outbreaks of the infection with severe consequences.