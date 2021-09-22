Over 3,000 people make donations to Perm shooting victims, says regional ministry

PERM, September 22. / TASS /. More than 1.5 mln rubles (about $20,590) have been donated by 3,000 people to the Perm regional fund for social support, this money will be sent to the families of those killed and injured from the shooting at Perm State University, said Nadezhda Podyanova the region’s deputy minister for social development, on Wednesday.

"Over 3,000 people donated a total of 1.5 mln rubles to the social support fund’s charitable account, all this money will be channeled to the families of the victims and those injured," Podyanova noted.

The deputy minister pointed out that over 17 mln rubles (about $230,000) were allocated from the reserve fund, yesterday, some 28 payments were made to the relatives of those killed and 28 to those injured. "This work will be finished during the course of the day," she vowed. On Wednesday, the regional ministry will also start transferring money from the federal budget to the victims.

The families of those killed in the accident will receive one mln rubles ($13,700) from the regional budget, while those who survived the shooting will get 500,000 rubles ($6,800). Also, some 100,000 rubles ($1,300) will be given to those injured. Furthermore, the federal budget earmarked some additional funds. So, family members, children and parents who lost their loved ones in the tragedy will receive one mln rubles ($13,700). Those who suffered serious and moderate injuries will get 400,000 rubles ($5,400), while those who sustained minor injuries will be eligible for 200,000 rubles ($2,700). Overall, according to the latest data, as many as 43 people were injured and six killed as a result of the shooting.