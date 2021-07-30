Brazilian minister says Sputnik V can still be used in country

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30. /TASS/. The Brazilian Health Ministry does not rule out the possibility that Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine can still be used as part of the national immunization plan (PNI) in 2022 despite the restrictions currently placed on its use by Anvisa, national healthcare regulator, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Thursday.

"Considering the number of doses which we plan to get by the end of the year and the import conditions set by Anvisa, we can do without is (Sputnik V - TASS). At the same time, it can be still considered for the PNI goals in Brazil in the future if the vaccine obtains an emergency use authorization or a permanent registration," the minister explained.