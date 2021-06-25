Ombudsman urges certification of foreign vaccines in Russia to stimulate tourist traffic

KAZAN, June 25. /TASS/. Boris Titov, Russia's Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of Entrepreneurs' Rights under the President of the Russian Federation, has urged certification of foreign vaccines in Russia. Talking to TASS on Friday Titov said that this will stimulate the incoming tourist flow to the country.

Earlier, Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) reported that the authorities of the Kransodar region allowed the local resorts and recreation areas to accept not only Russian vaccination certificates but also foreign ones.

"This is the right step of the Krasnodar authorities, because many vaccines are recognized in the world and must be valid in all territories. It is important for foreigners who come to Russia that their certificates are valid here. However, technically it is not an easy task, because first Russia must certify foreign vaccines," Titov said.

He noted that of all possible restrictions, the authorities of the Krasnodar region adopted "the most reasonable and balanced".

"Restaurants, hotels, museums, cultural events are places, where a large number of people gather, where the infection can spread quickly. But the authorities introduced the COVID-free regime only from August 1, so they give people enough time to get vaccinated. For business it can mean loss of demand, loss of customers, but this is the compromise that the business will accept without grunting," Titov concluded.

From July 1, hotels, inns, boarding houses, sanatoriums of the Krasnodar region will receive guests only if they have a negative PCR test, or a document confirming vaccination against coronavirus. From August 1, the resorts of the region will accept only vaccinated guests, with the exception of those, who have medical contraindications.