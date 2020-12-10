Putin sees prospects for creating domestic human rights court in Russia

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed looking into the creation of a special human rights court in the country. The idea was put forward by one of the participants in a meeting of the Council for Civil Society and Human Rights chaired by the head of state.

"Your idea to create a Russian human rights court naturally needs to be explored in detail," he said. "This institution requires funding and changes to a certain system. However, in principle, the idea itself is correct."

Putin pointed out a report that had been published on the official website of the European Commission for the Efficiency of Justice referring to the Russian justice system as one of the most effective in the world, "or at least in Europe."

Nevertheless, the head of state highlighted the need for continuing to pinpoint faults in that system. "If we fail to pay attention to any obvious violations, they will become massive, and this cannot be permitted," he concluded.