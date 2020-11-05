Health official points to Russia’s overburdened healthcare system, staff shortages

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia’s healthcare system is overburdened due to the coronavirus pandemic, Director of the National Medical Research Center for Preventive Medicine Oksana Drapkina said at a meeting involving the Health Ministry’s leading experts.

"The system is certainly overburdened, and besides, we - medical workers - get sick, too. Consequently, there are some staff shortages," she pointed out.

Drapkina emphasized that people should refrain from taking medicine before consulting a doctor. "I insist that before going to a doctor or consulting a medical worker online, patients should only drink a lot of water and take anti-fever drugs," she said.