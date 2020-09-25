Tourism north of the Arctic Circle is nothing special, Russian traveler says

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Over 25 years that Dmitry Novikov has been in tourism, he sank on kayaks, turned over on river rapids, burned in wildfires, fell off rocks, dug out a car, towed friends, lost directions on a foggy plateau, and repaired both equipment and himself. Nevertheless, he does not stop and plans new unusual and adventurous routes. "It’s a weird wild fear, when at night on the White Sea shore, from the taiga you can smell a bear. Or when early in the morning you hear a growling lynx near the tent," Dmitry said. "Frankly, those are just inconveniences any traveler may experience." What is over there? Interests develop since childhood, he continued, adding his favorite authors were Mayne Reid, Fenimore Cooper, and Jules Verne. "Later on, the preferences widened, though the focus remained on adventures," Novikov said. "Since early childhood I was curious to find out - what’s there behind the granny’s fence, behind that house, across that river."

When at school and at the university, he went hiking to gain the experience which later on would be so helpful. First big traveling was after the university, and water adventures have always been the top attraction. Over 17 years, he has covered more than 3,500 kilometers along waters and lakes, mostly on kayaks. Hiking and skiing routes were no less enjoyable. "My career made me travel across Russia - from Belarus to the Far East, as I put it," he continued. "Yakutia, the Amur, Siberia, the Urals, the Khanty-Mansi, the Yamalo-Nenets regions, and whenever I traveled I visited as many places as I could. I’ve been to Lake Baikal twice, swam in Buryatia’s thermal waters, climbed the East Sayan and the Urals. A certain milestone was driving my own car across the Altai in 2009." In 2011, he returned to the Mountainous Altai. "Successful trips to the Mountainous Altai gave considerable confidence in my own abilities and the valuable experience for driving trips in other directions," Dmitry said. The first expedition north of the Arctic Circle In 2012, he planned a trip to the Kola Peninsula. A big trip: 5,500 kilometers within 18 days. "It was due to my curiosity - I haven’t seen the tundra, or the Barents and White Seas, never climbed ridges north of the Arctic Circle," the traveler said. "Back then, I couldn’t imagine how those places would "grasp" me or what would come of that experience." Dmitry could not resist sharing impressions and wrote about that expedition in his first story - The Attraction of High Latitudes. "Eight years later, reading that story, I can see the excitement, the joy from what I saw there," he said with a smile. "Later stories about trips were more reserved and thoughtful." Karelia’s north and the Kola Peninsula are incredibly rich. Within one trip you may see the tundra, the Khibiny tops covered with snow, you may walk the forests and swamps, get stuck in the sand in the northernmost desert near Kuzomen, you may fish in quiet brooks or in stormy rivers, or swim in the tart-salty waters of the Barents Sea or stand enjoying waterfall streams. The Arctic Dmitry hesitated to name just one destination in the Arctic. "For example, speaking about the Kola Peninsula, I’d mention the Sredny and Rybachi peninsulas, the Khibiny, the Lovozero tundras, the White Sea’s Ter shore. Every trip leaves most different impressions and emotions." "During the Blue Mountains Winds expedition in late September, 2015, I returned from the Arkhangelsk Region to Karelia across the Vetrenyi Poyas Ridge. It is a unique place, aged about 2.5-2.4 billion years, scientists say. I could take either route: a regular long route, but in that case I was running late for a wedding party of my friends, or a route across the taiga following a navigator - it was more than twice shorter." He risked. The biggest obstacle was the Leksa. One of the bridges was ruined, and the traveler did not have any information about wading. He walked across the river a few times, plotted necessary directions, inserted a few poles, and removed several tree trunks from the water. He drove into the river very accurately and smoothly. "Everything went fine until I got into the main current. The car’s back moved to follow the current. A few moments were, so to say, unpleasant, until the back wheels grabbed the bottom. Finally, I rushed ashore." He made it to the wedding party that time. On another occasion, when Dmitry stayed overnight in a tent, he woke up from a feeling somebody was nearby. "For some time I listened to accurate steps around the tent, and then I heard hissing and growling. The beast somehow sensed I was awake. It was a lynx that clearly wasn't going to retreat." It occurred to Dmitry, he had left some food at the entrance, and the beast could’ve felt it. Luckily, his off-road was nearby, and Dmitry turned on the alarm, which repelled the animal. Its fear was above hunger and curiosity. 'Unpopular Pskov' Dmitry tells many stories about numerous adventures in his native Pskov Region, famous for its Kremlin, Izborsk, the Pskov-Pechory Monastery, and, of course, the Pushkinskiye Gory (or Pushkin Hills).

