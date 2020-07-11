Another 1,002 patients with coronavirus recovered in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The total number of patients with coronavirus who recovered has grown by 1,002 over the past day in Moscow and amounted to 164,095, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for social development Anastasia Rakova.

"The number of people who have recovered continues to increase in Moscow. Over the past day, another 1,002 patients recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection increased to 164,095," she said.

Rakova recalled that after treatment, doctors conduct special studies to confirm the absence of the disease. Upon being discharged from hospitals, all patients who need to remain under supervision receive appropriate recommendations.

Recovered residents of Moscow can become plasma donors. A plasma donor can be a person aged 18 to 55 years who had coronavirus and does not have chronic diseases. Also, donors should have negative HIV, hepatitis B, and C tests. People who have recovered can also become social volunteers and help those who are being treated for the infection at home.