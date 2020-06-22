Russian Embassy in Indonesia works on death of Russian national on Bali

SINGAPORE, June 22. /TASS/. Russian Embassy in Indonesia work on the vehicular accident that took place on the Bali island, in which Russian national Anastasia Tropitsel died, the mission representative told TASS Monday.

"We confirm the death of the female Russian citizen [on Bali]," the diplomat said. "The consular department is in contact with her parents, and also engages in all necessary procedures."

According to Bali Tribune News, the accident took place Sunday at about 14:00 local time, in the island’s most popular district of Kuta. According to the preliminary investigation, the 18-year old girl who drove a motorcycle, lost control and rammed into a fence. She died on the scene from sustained injuries.