Hainan's experts to help Bangladesh fight against coronavirus

HAIKOU, June 8. /TASS/. The Chinese government has dispatched a team of Hainan experts to Bangladesh who will assist local specialists in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus, Xinhua reported on Monday.

The group consists of ten experts specializing in public health, infectious and respiratory diseases and intensive care. They will be working for 15 days in Bangladesh.

During their stay, the Chinese experts will share their experience with their local counterparts and provide recommendations on the prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment of a disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The Chinese experts will provide all the necessary medical supplies, including protective medical masks and suits.

Earlier China's Hainan sent medical supplies to 23 countries, cities and administrative units the province shares sister city agreements with. These supplies included over 786,000 medical face masks, 20,000 KN95 masks, 1,000 sets of protective clothing, 1,000 containers with disinfectants, as at least 50,000 pairs of protective medical gloves worth over 2.6 million yuan (about $ 373, 000).

An outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus disease was recorded at the end of 2019 in Central China. It quickly spread across the world and was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11.