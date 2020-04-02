Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries rise to 140

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Another 25 coronavirus patients have recovered in Moscow, taking the total number to 140, Deputy Mayor Anastasiya Rakova said on Thursday.

"Another 25 patients were discharged from Moscow hospitals in the past 24 hours. Their tests were negative, they have fully recovered and are well. Moscow has so far recorded 140 recoveries," she said.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 900,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 45,000 deaths have been reported.

So far, a total of 2,777 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 190 patients having recovered from the illness. The country’s latest data indicates 24 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.