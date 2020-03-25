A dome house: how to stay warm when it is minus 50 degrees outside

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Can a PVC dome keep you warm in extreme frosts? The North-Eastern Federal University’s experts made an experiment to see whether it may work. They covered a house with a dome. TASS correspondent Dmitry Osipov writes about the experiment, its organizers and the main participant.

Three years earlier, Vitaly Litvinov moved to a deserted area some 40km from Yakutsk - a coldest city in the world. Winter frosts may be as harsh as minus 50 degrees. This climate does not frighten off Vitaly, who now lives literally in a greenhouse: his house is covered with a dome, and thus the air temperature around the house is 20 degrees higher than any frosts outside the cover.

What the experiment is about

The dome home idea occurred to scientists of the Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University and Sinet Group (an association of IT companies, non-profit projects and development initiatives). The dome, weighing five tonnes, covers a one-story house with a garage. The project’s objective is to see how domes could be used for various buildings and facilities in unfriendly climate conditions.

According to Arsen Tomsky, the founder and director of the inDriver Company and the founder of the Sinet Group of Companies, he has been thinking since 2015 about using domes to cut the negative impact from extreme frosts.

The house is the "first test," he says, and "an impetus for all to see that modern technologies can improve life in the North."

On March 25, 2019, he posted on a social network the plan to build a dome. Seven months later, in October, the construction was completed.

"In 2019, the first dome was financed by the inDriver Company," he said. "This year, I want to build near Yakutsk, at my own expense, a bigger, 60-tonne dome."

If the technology proves to be efficient, he could develop it in two directions: smaller domes over houses and big geo-domes over districts. "We may even have a moving artificial Sun on the sky there. Why not?!"

A dream house

Vitaly learned about the experiment from a local newspaper in summer, 2019. More than 60 volunteers applied for the project. The young man, born in Altai, loves the nature and scenic views. But to see such, he had to go to the countryside. The chance to live on his own and to have a permanent view of mountains attracted Vitaly greatly.

"The idea wouldn’t leave me, I sent out my resume. The advantages are - to have a balanced life without rushing, to work out in the open. Back then, I had to take transport to get out from the city to jog in the countryside and then to return home," he told TASS.

The project’s condition was - the participant was to watch equipment under the dome: a meteorology station and special devices to measure the permafrost’s temperatures. "The project’s key idea is energy efficiency. In fact, even in minus 50 degrees, the air temperature under the dome is about 20 degrees warmer," he said.