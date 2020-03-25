{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

A dome house: how to stay warm when it is minus 50 degrees outside

The North-Eastern Federal University’s experts covered a house with a dome - TASS is learning how it works

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Can a PVC dome keep you warm in extreme frosts? The North-Eastern Federal University’s experts made an experiment to see whether it may work. They covered a house with a dome. TASS correspondent Dmitry Osipov writes about the experiment, its organizers and the main participant.

Three years earlier, Vitaly Litvinov moved to a deserted area some 40km from Yakutsk - a coldest city in the world. Winter frosts may be as harsh as minus 50 degrees. This climate does not frighten off Vitaly, who now lives literally in a greenhouse: his house is covered with a dome, and thus the air temperature around the house is 20 degrees higher than any frosts outside the cover.

What the experiment is about

The dome home idea occurred to scientists of the Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University and Sinet Group (an association of IT companies, non-profit projects and development initiatives). The dome, weighing five tonnes, covers a one-story house with a garage. The project’s objective is to see how domes could be used for various buildings and facilities in unfriendly climate conditions.

According to Arsen Tomsky, the founder and director of the inDriver Company and the founder of the Sinet Group of Companies, he has been thinking since 2015 about using domes to cut the negative impact from extreme frosts.

The house is the "first test," he says, and "an impetus for all to see that modern technologies can improve life in the North."

On March 25, 2019, he posted on a social network the plan to build a dome. Seven months later, in October, the construction was completed.

"In 2019, the first dome was financed by the inDriver Company," he said. "This year, I want to build near Yakutsk, at my own expense, a bigger, 60-tonne dome."

If the technology proves to be efficient, he could develop it in two directions: smaller domes over houses and big geo-domes over districts. "We may even have a moving artificial Sun on the sky there. Why not?!"

A dream house

Vitaly learned about the experiment from a local newspaper in summer, 2019. More than 60 volunteers applied for the project. The young man, born in Altai, loves the nature and scenic views. But to see such, he had to go to the countryside. The chance to live on his own and to have a permanent view of mountains attracted Vitaly greatly.

"The idea wouldn’t leave me, I sent out my resume. The advantages are - to have a balanced life without rushing, to work out in the open. Back then, I had to take transport to get out from the city to jog in the countryside and then to return home," he told TASS.

The project’s condition was - the participant was to watch equipment under the dome: a meteorology station and special devices to measure the permafrost’s temperatures. "The project’s key idea is energy efficiency. In fact, even in minus 50 degrees, the air temperature under the dome is about 20 degrees warmer," he said.

Read also
Russian scientists plan to study permafrost thawing in coastal Arctic

Vitaly manages the house fine. "I can rely on myself only," he said. "There are no neighbors, so I had to fix failures by myself." His another responsibility is to use and watch the coal stove.

The dome, which keeps the warmth inside, also cuts noises and stops winds. "A runway is not far from the house, but it is absolutely quiet under the dome. Remember the SpongeBob series and squirrel Sandy’s house under a glass dome?" he said with a smile.

The dome form is not an incidental choice. "First of all, it is stable. Secondly, since the dome is round, the snow slides down and you do not need any extra effort," Yekaterina Pavlova, Sinet’s coordinator, said.

The lonely life has many advantages, Vitaly said. "I have time to think about how I act: both correct and wrong deeds. Without noises from cars, far from hustle, my attitudes have changed. A great opportunity to think. Specifically so, when I put on earphones and run to the mountain. You can’t get this in a city. Every person faces a challenge: to do or not to do, to live in a flat or in a house, to have fresh air or not. Most people prefer easier solutions."

A scientific experiment

There is no big difference from any other houses. It’s a comfortable one-story squared-beam house of 128 m2, with a garage. Driving to the city is not a problem, Vitaly said.

Scientists monitor energy parameters and spent fuel. The experiment’s main part is to monitor and forecast conditions of the permafrost.

The house’s heating system is nothing special. "The electricity station is a petrol-fed generator, which supplies electricity to the house’s all parts. Inside the house there is a coal stove, which is fueled once a day," Vitaly said.

It is the first experiment to test domes on the permafrost and in extremely low temperatures, the University said. Scientists have drilled seven wells, three of them inside the house, equipped them with thermo-tubes to see the soil temperatures. The wells are 10m deep.

Two automatic meteorology stations are installed between the dome and the house and outside the dome.

"We watch how the dome changes temperatures inside it. The meteorology stations were installed in mid-January, and now we collect the data," the University’s representative Alexandra Petrova said, adding the university students take part in the observation.

Read also
Russian Arctic National Park opens first visitor center on Novaya Zemlya

According to Yegor Slobodchikov, the University’s expert in heat and gas supplies and ventilation, the scientists also watch the house’s microclimate and heat protection.

"We want to watch thermal protection, breathability, and efficiency of houses under dome covers," the scientist said. "We have certain data on the house and we shall compare them against parameters in similar houses, which are not covered with domes."

Psychologists and doctors monitor conditions of the experiment’s participant. Psychologists meet with Vitaly once a month, study dynamics of his psychological and emotional conditions.

How the project will develop

"I must say, living in this house is rather comfortable. I would rather change the electricity system for permanent supplies, and everything else in the house is comfortable and fine," Vitaly said. "I think it is an interesting and useful project. People, who speak against houses under domes, simply have not tried living in them. Under the dome, you may grow cucumbers and tomatoes even in winter."

The experiment will continue to May 31. Vitaly says in future it would be great to have a garden outside the house. Heat-tolerant fruit and vegetables could crop there within the short northern summer. Under the dome, the season could be a few months longer than outside, Vitaly added.

Yakutia’s scientists have plans to organize a domed settlement. The technology, they say, could be used widely in Yakutia. Everything depends on parameters - they will be clear after the experiment is over.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Three Russian chief medical officers fired over vacations abroad during pandemic
Four coronavirus infection cases have been registered in the Orenburg Region, all of them are imported
Read more
First novel coronavirus case reported in Australia
The man has been admitted to a Melbourne houspital and is in stable condition
Read more
Three more Russian planes arrive in Italy to help fight COVID-19
The planes are the 12th, 13th and 14th aircraft sent by Russia overall
Read more
Russia asks NATO to refrain from exercises during V-Day ceremonies
Read more
Putin to take part in G20 emergency summit
The summit will focus on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global economy
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 658 over past day
55 regions have been hit by the disease
Read more
Russia to speed up testing of hypersonic missile Tsirkon
Launches from submarines will begin in 2020 to proceed in parallel with launches from the frigate The Admiral Gorshkov, according to TASS sources
Read more
Russia’s Defense Ministry to send some 100 virologists and epidemiologists to Italy
Nine Il-76 aircraft will send the doctors and virologists to Italy
Read more
Slovakia wants no escalation with Russia - Defense Minister
Jaroslav Nad’ also noted that Slovakia to ramp up its NATO activity
Read more
Coronavirus pandemic will end in summer at best, expert says
As of now, over 403,000 people have been infected around the world
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
Russian cutting-edge frigate to undergo next stage of state trials in Barents Sea
The Northern Fleet submarines performing scheduled combat training assignments in the Barents Sea are providing support for this stage of state trials
Read more
Last groups of Russian medical experts arrive in Italy
The Russian mission consists of eight mobile teams and about 100 military virologists and infectious disease experts
Read more
Russian scientist points to genome indicating coronavirus not lab-produced illness
Earlier, some Russian and foreign media outlets alleged that the novel coronavirus could have been made in a laboratory
Read more
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Read more
Press review: Why COVID-19 hardly touched Africa and keeps viewers glued to TV screens
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 24
Read more
Putin calls on Russians 'to stay home' due to coronavirus
The president announced that the constitutional vote has to be postponed due to the coronavirus
Read more
Russia to launch mass production of COVID-19 test systems
The creation of the test system began on January 31, 2020, on the instructions of the Russian Health Minister
Read more
False info about coronavirus in Russia not yet deleted by YouTube, Instagram
The watchdog stressed that it was braced to use tough measures, up to blocking or license revoking, for distributing false information about the coronavirus situation in Russia
Read more
Kurds agree to ceasefire to fight coronavirus
On March 23, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a universal ceasefire amid a global threat of the novel coronavirus
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 438 over past day
71 new cases have been recorded
Read more
Putin to address nation on coronavirus
Putin has canceled his flight to St. Petersburg
Read more
Locals block off US column in north Syria
According to SANA news agency, eleven US combat vehicles had to turn around and head back
Read more
Russia ready to launch multi-satellite orbital groups - Roscosmos chief
Earlier, Dmitry Rogozin announced that Roscosmos would allocate funds in 2020 to launch the works on creating the layout of the Sfera orbital group
Read more
Russia helps Italy to fight coronavirus without any strings attached — Kremlin
France has not yet sought Russia's assistance to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Kremlin spokesman stated
Read more
Russian infectious disease expert faces criminal charges for breaking quarantine
The healthcare specialist traveled to Spain for vacation in early March without informing her superiors
Read more
First two COVID-19 cases confirmed in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorsky region
Both patients are in good condition, developing a relatively mild form of the disease
Read more
Putin assures Conte of Russia’s readiness to help Italy battle coronavirus
Moscow plans to send medical teams and equipment along with means of protection from coronavirus
Read more
People with blood type A (II) most susceptible to coronavirus infection - research
The scientists have reviewed data on 2,200 patients from three Chinese hospitals in vWuhan and Shenzhen, including over 200 lethal cases
Read more
More than 1.3 million people examined for coronavirus in Russia
Read more
Instagram removes fake news about coronavirus spread in Russia
The only platform that is still to delete false data is YouTube, according to the watchdog
Read more
Russian Navy frigate to track NATO ships in Black Sea
According to the Romanian Navy’s website, during their stay in the Black Sea, the NATO frigates will surveil the sea, air and underwater situation and hold joint drills with regional partners
Read more
No plans to impose tough quarantine in Russia, crisis center says
Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said there were no reasons to panic over the spread of the novel coronavirus in Russia
Read more
Brent crude oil price down 7.9% on London's ICE
WTI drops 7.5%
Read more
Russian Health Ministry embarks on creating coronavirus vaccine
The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak of an unknown disease in the city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019
Read more
Eleventh Russian military plane carrying experts, medical equipment arrives in Italy
Three more planes are on their way
Read more
Prospective Nord Stream 2 pipe layer en route to South Africa
The vessel is to arrive at Cape Town on March 27
Read more
Second upgraded Tupolev-22M3M makes first flight
The plane took off from and landed at the airdrome of the Kazan aircraft-building plant
Read more
Chinese coronavirus dangerous at 2 meter distance, expert says
The expert noted the virus might be transmitted by contact, if it gets in human eyes or on mucous membranes
Read more
China develops test capable of detecting coronavirus in 8-15 minutes
The express test is highly sensitive, easy to use and transport
Read more
Lifting sanctions is noteworthy, but Russia does not plan to be first to do it — Kremlin
The Russian presidential press secretary stressed that the decision is with the "well-known capitals," adding that he is not aware of any relevant preparations being made
Read more
Putin praises Kommunarka hospital for high-quality work
The Russian leader pointed to the high quality of patient care in the hospital, where suspected coronavirus patients are located
Read more
Russian government authorizes export of unique one-kilo emerald
"Potential buyers from a number of states have already signaled their huge interest," the company said
Read more
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
Read more
First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia
Both are Chinese citizens, the Russian deputy PM said
Read more
Russian Defence Chief holds talks with Assad in Syria on Putin’s instructions
Shoigu and Assad touched upon Russia’s humanitarian assistance to the Syrian population, which is suffering from Western sanctions, and also upon Russian specialists’ involvement in the restoration of the Syrian economy.
Read more
Russian Su-35S jets provide security of Minister of Defense Shoigu’s flight to Syria
Read more
Russia to lift all restrictions for import of basic goods for one month
The Prime Minister also said that Russia has enough foodstuffs
Read more
Third patient hospitalized in St. Petersburg over coronavirus scare
Earlier reports disclosed that two people - Russian and Chinese nationals who came from China - were taken to hospital due to coronavirus suspicions
Read more
COVID-19 should become less active in April-May, Russian expert says
The expert noted that the predictions claiming that the new infection will affect the majority of the world’s population are unlikely
Read more
Press review: Russia sends aid to Italy to cope with COVID-19 and backs NATO dialogue
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 28
Read more