Over 93,000 people under observation for coronavirus in Russia

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. More than 93,000 people remain under medical observation for the coronavirus in Russia, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A total of 149,754 people have undergone medical observation since the beginning of 2020. As many as 93,677 people remained under observation as of March 23," the statement reads.

As of Monday, 185,918 coronavirus tests were conducted in the country. The watchdog’s epidemiological centers across Russia have enough diagnostic tools.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 150 countries, including Russia.

On March 11, the WHO declared the outbreak a global pandemic. As of now, about 350,000 people have been infected around the world and about 16,000 have died. Russia has identified 438 cases so far, 17 patients have recovered. The Russian government has launched an Internet hotline to keep the country’s people informed about the coronavirus situation.