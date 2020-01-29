Chinese authorities send 147 doctors from Hainan to Hubei province

HAIKOU, January 29. /TASS/. The first group of doctors from the southern Chinese province of Hainan arrived in Jingzhou (Hubei Province), which was most affected by the new type of coronavirus pneumonia, in order to help its authorities to tackle the spread of the virus, www.hinews.cn reported.

A total of 147 medical workers arrived in Jingzhou. Prior to this, the doctors worked, in particular, in the respiratory and emergency departments. The Hainan doctors, the news outlet reported, are able to independently provide any necessary assistance to local medics in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Hainan is one of the regions in China where a new type of coronavirus has been confirmed. According to the latest official data, 40 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the province, one of which turned out to be fatal. The largest number of cases was registered in the resort city of Sanya, where 14 people were diagnosed with a new type of pneumonia.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the cause of the disease.

According to recent data, over 6,000 cases of patients infected with the virus and more than 130 deaths have been confirmed in China. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in 15 other countries. The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of national concern and sent its experts to China.