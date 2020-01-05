{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Well-known Russian oncologist dies in St. Petersburg after two-year battle with cancer

In March 2018, Andrey Pavkenko found out that he had an aggressive form of stomach cancer in the third stage
© Petr Kovalev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, January 5. /TASS/. Andrey Pavkenko, a well-known oncologist from St. Petersburg, died on Sunday after a two-year battle with cancer, the doctor’s wife Anna Gegechkori wrote on Facebook.

Today, January 5, at 8:20, Andrei was gone," she wrote.

In March 2018, Pavlenko found out that he had an aggressive form of stomach cancer in the third stage - the probability of recovery in such cases is about 5%. The doctor launched an internet project titled Human Life on the takiedela.ru portal. In his video blog he talked about the cancer care system in Russia, about the difficulties he personally, a person who knows everything about his disease, has to face. Between the stages of treatment, the oncologist continued to work with patients, conduct master classes and speak at scientific conferences.

Shortly before his death, in his last video message on the Human Life project’s website Pavlenko thanked everyone for their support and said after his passing a grant named after him will be established for journalists and documentary filmmakers who inform public about fighting cancer.

Half of the raised funds will be transferred to Andrey’s family every month, while the second half will be allocated by the grant committee for the production of materials on the fight against oncology.

