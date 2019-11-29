Top Russian official reveals how many migrant workers Russia will be expecting in 2020

MOSCOW, November 29./TASS/. The Russian government has laid out plans to fix its foreign workforce requirements at roughly 105,000 people, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.

She announced that the government "has proposed setting next year’s migrant worker allotment," noting that "quotas for issuing employment permits and invitations to enter the country are to be approved… at 105,000 individuals". About 30,000 of them are anticipated to be employed in the mining, construction and repair work. Golikova unveiled these plans at a session of the Russian trilateral commission for social and labor relations.

Roughly 12,000 people are going to be employed in the metalworking and machine-building industry. Another 12,000 will be engaged as operators and mechanics in industrial units. The demand has been determined based on necessities of the regions. Labor trends have been taken into account, nevertheless Russian workers will be given priority in job placement.

Last year, the Russian Ministry of Labor suggested a quota of almost 144,600 foreign workers, which is 4,000 people more than the demand for the foreign workforce in 2018.