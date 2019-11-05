Ukraine’s journalist union lists 60 attacks on media personnel since January 2019

KIEV, November 5. /TASS/. The National Union of Ukraine’s Journalists has recorded 60 cases of violence against journalists since the beginning of 2019, according to the results of a report on the physical safety index of Ukraine’s journalists published by the union’s press service on Tuesday.

"In the 10 months of 2019, 60 cases of the use of violence against journalists were registered," the report says. That said, 40% of the affected journalists were women. The highest level of physical aggression against mass media employees was registered in Kiev and the Kiev and Odessa Regions.

Sergei Tomilenko, head of the journalists’ union called on the authorities to take proper action in response to the itemized facts. "Every five days there is an incident involving the use of violence against a reporter. We and our international partners draw the authorities’ attention to the fact that these are horrible figures and they require a proper response," the union’s press service quoted him as saying. Tomilenko also reiterated that the International Federation of Journalists earlier placed Ukraine among those countries, where media employees face the greatest danger.

The National Union of Ukraine's Journalists published statistics ahead of the parliamentary hearings on the physical safety of reporters set for November 6. The head of the National Union of Ukraine's Journalists called the upcoming hearings "a historic event," as it is the first such event in the last 10 years.