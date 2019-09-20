Agreements with Germany form 25% of Moscow State University’s int'l cooperation

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Relations with Germany form a quarter of all international cooperation of the Moscow State University, the university’s rector Viktor Sadovnichy stated on Friday during an international symposium "Legacy of Alexander von Humboldt today."

"Judging by the number of signed agreements and the volume of international academic cooperation, relations with Germany form a quarter of all international cooperation of the Moscow State University," Sadovnichy said.

According to him, every year, over 400 people from each side participate in mutual academic exchange programs. There are German professors permanently employed at the Moscow State University, he added.

In December 2018, Russian and German Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Heiko Maas signed a declaration on the beginning of the Russian-German Year of Scientific and Educational Partnerships 2018-2020. As part of this program, the countries aim to develop cooperation between their research institutes.