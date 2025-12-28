Russian Soyuz-2.1b rocket with two Aist-2T satellites blasted off from Vostochny spaceport

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with two Aist-2T satellites and 50 other spacecraft has been launched from the Vostochny spaceport, according to a Roscosmos broadcast.

The upper stage, along with the Fregat booster, separated from the third stage of the rocket in approximately nine and a half minutes. The main payload consists of the Aist-2T spacecraft No. 1 and No. 2, which are scheduled to be put in orbit within an hour after liftoff.

Roscosmos reported earlier that along with the Aist02T satellites it was planned to put into orbit 50 small satellites, including the ones developed by Russian universities, as well as small CubeSat satellites under the Universat program that will monitor climate change and "space weather" in low Earth orbit in the interests of the Russian Hydrometeorological Service.