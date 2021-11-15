ISS to get close to space junk soon, Roscosmos says

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The International Space Station will come close to space debris soon, Roscosmos told TASS on Monday, citing a report from NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston.

"According to the mission control center in Houston, the station will soon enter a corridor potentially approaching a space debris object,’’ according to Roscosmos.

Safety guidelines call for the crew to stay inside the station if the ISS nears a potentially dangerous object, the state corporation said.

A fragment of China’s Fengyun-1C satellite got close to the ISS about 4 am Moscow time on November 12, Roscosmos told TASS last week. To avoid a collision, the station's orbit was increased by about 1.2 kilometers. Later, an orbit correction, which had been planned for November 16, was cancelled.