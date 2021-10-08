US Ambassador John Sullivan congratulates Muratov on winning Nobel Peace Prize award

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has sent his congratulations to Dmitry Muratov on Twitter, the editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, on winning the Nobel Peace Prize, the American diplomatic mission in Moscow reported.

"Congratulations to my friend Dmitry Muratov from Novaya Gazeta for being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for telling the truth to power in #Russia. The freedom of the press is critical everywhere - and it more important than ever here. Well done, Dmitry!" the statement says.

Earlier on Friday, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, and Filipino journalist Maria Ressa. The committee decided to award the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Muratov and Ressa "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace".