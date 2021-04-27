China to team up with Russia, other partners in creating lunar station — diplomat

BEIJING, April 27. /TASS/. China is set to cooperate with Russia and other interested parties in the project of creating an international scientific lunar station, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular press conference on Tuesday.

"Outer space is an important dimension of the relationships of comprehensive mutually advantageous cooperation between Russia and China where significant progress has been achieved in recent years. The latest Chinese-Russian declaration on creating a lunar station demonstrates the confidence of both parties and their resolve in implementing cooperation in exploring the Moon and deep space," the spokesperson said.

"China is ready to cooperate with Russia and other interested countries, international organizations and partners in building a lunar station to make contribution to scientific research of outer space and social and economic development," the diplomat added.

On March 9, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration (CNSA) signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on behalf of their governments on cooperation in creating an international scientific lunar station (ISLS). The signing ceremony was held via a video conference.

Russia-China interaction envisages both studying the lunar surface and implementing joint projects in the orbit of the Earth’s natural satellite.

In November 2017, Roscosmos and CNSA signed a space cooperation program for 2018-2022. It comprises six sections: the study of the Moon and deep space, space research and related technologies, satellites and their use, the components base and materials, cooperation in the data of Earth’s remote sensing and other issues. Working sub-groups were set up to implement projects under this program.

China’s Chang’e-5 robotic lunar mission

On November 24, 2020, the Chang’e-5 spacecraft blasted off towards the Moon atop a Changzheng-5 carrier rocket from the Wenchang spaceport on China’s southern island province of Hainan. In about 23 days, the spacecraft returned to Earth after collecting around 2 kg of lunar rock for study by Chinese specialists and for the project of preparing for the construction of a scientific lunar base.

On December 17, the Chang’e-5 returnable capsule successfully landed on the territory of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in China’s north. China became the first state over the past 44 years to carry out a mission to retrieve geological rocks from the Moon’s surface. By 2030, CNSA plans to send a crewed mission to the Earth’s natural satellite.