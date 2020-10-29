Soyuz MS-16 manned spacecraft’s descent capsule delivered to Moscow after landing

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. An An-12 transport plane delivered the Soyuz MS-16 manned spacecraft’s descent capsule to Moscow after the crew’s landing in Kazakhstan, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Thursday.

"An An-12 transport plane of the Central Military District delivered the Soyuz MS-16 manned spacecraft’s descent capsule from the Kazakhstani city of Zhezkazgan to Moscow with refueling and customs clearance at a military aerodrome in the Chelyabinsk Region," Roscosmos said in a statement posted on its website.

In Moscow, the descent capsule will be handed over to specialists of Roscosmos and the Energia Space Rocket Corporation, the statement says.

The Soyuz MS-16 manned spacecraft’s descent capsule landed in Kazakhstan on the morning of October 22, bringing Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy back to Earth after a long expedition. Currently, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins are working aboard the International Space Station.

About 200 specialists of the Central Military District’s search and rescue team, an air group of 12 Mi-8 helicopters, two An-26 and two An-12 planes and over 20 motor vehicles were involved in the operation to provide support for the descent capsule’s landing.