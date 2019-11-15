Hainan sets up big research laboratory for deep-sea exploration

HAIKOU, November 15. /TASS/. Hainan authorities will set up a big modern laboratory for deep-sea research, HBG group reported.

The laboratory will be located in China's Sanya in the south of the Island of Hainan. The local authorities allocated 150 mln yuan ($21.4 mln) for its creation.

The ceremony marking the laboratory's establishment was attended by Hainan's Deputy Governor Wang Lu and Vice-President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Xiang Libin. According to the local authorities, one of the key tasks of this innovative facility will include consolidion of joint international efforts for the effective development of ocean resources located in remote areas in the deep sea.

Russia is actively cooperating with Hainan in ocean research. In spring 2019 a delegation of scientists led by the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev visited Sanya, where a bilateral symposium with the participation of leading Chinese experts was held. The parties hashed over the possibilities of boosting scientific cooperation, outlined promising projects in marine resources research.