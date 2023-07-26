Rosatom may start uranium mining in Tanzania in coming months — ambassador

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. A pilot project by Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom to extract uranium in Tanzania may be launched in the coming months, Russian Ambassador to Tanzania Andrey Avetisyan has told TASS.

"As far as I know, this facility and pilot production are about to be launched. I think that Rosatom will put into practice what it was talking about in the coming months," he said on the sidelines of the Russian-African conference of the Valdai discussion club.

According to the diplomat, the project may eventually evolve into full-scale uranium mining and production facility.

The Russian company’s First Deputy CEO Kirill Komarov in charge of development and international business said on the sidelines of the Atomexpo forum last year that the development of a uranium deposit in Tanzania would begin within the next few years.