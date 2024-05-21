Pacific Fleet’s task is to build up Russia's naval presence in APR — Navy’s commander

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Increasing combat readiness and building up Russia's military presence in the Asia-Pacific Region are the main tasks of the Pacific Fleet, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Alexander Moiseyev, said in a message of congratulations on the occasion of the fleet’s 293rd anniversary.

He recalled that today the fleet’s personnel were fulfilling with dignity their military duty to ensure the security of the country and displaying "unparalleled bravery, courage and high military skill" in battles with the enemy in the special military operation.

"The main task of the Pacific Fleet’s development today is further quantitative and qualitative strengthening of its combat readiness and combat capability and naval potential in the Asia-Pacific Region. On this significant day I wish you good health, happiness, family prosperity, combat successes, and improvement of professional skills and naval training for the glory and strength of Russia," Moiseyev said.

Currently, the Pacific Fleet is one of the largest operative and strategic units of the Russian Navy. It safeguards Russia's state interests in the designated operational zone with an area of up to 50% of the entire world ocean. The main tasks of the Pacific Fleet are to maintain the naval strategic nuclear forces constant ready for nuclear deterrence, protect maritime economic activity, ensure the safety of shipping, and show the Russian flag during joint exercises with foreign navies and business visits to their ports.