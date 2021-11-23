Too early to lift COVID-19 restrictions in Russia, top sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. It is "entirely too early" to lift restrictions due to the situation with the coronavirus infection in Russia, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said on Tuesday.

"The effectiveness [of restrictive measures] is hard to overestimate. <...> I would like to note that in some regions, as soon as a decrease begins, various restrictive measures are immediately being cancelled. I think that currently it is entirely too early to do so," she said at a meeting of the State Coordination Council on fighting the coronavirus infection.

According to the latest global statistics, over 258.3 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 5.1 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 9,400,835 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 8,089,694 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 266,579 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.