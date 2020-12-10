Kadyrov dubs US sanctions absurd, says they won’t affect Chechnya

GROZNY, December 10./TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has dubbed as absurd and shameful US sanctions against him and some people linked with him, adding that they don’t affect the development of Chechnya.

The US authorities have expanded the global Magnitsky Act sanction list, adding five people and six legal entities linked to head of Russia’s Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, the US Department of the Treasury reported Thursday.

It was noted that Kadyrov, who is already facing sanctions by Washington, is also placed on the Magnitsky Act blacklist. The American authorities claim that restrictions are imposed for "serious human rights abuses".

"Friends, America has started fighting against sports, wives, children, charitable organizations, athletes and horses. There has never been anything more absurd in the history of humankind," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"I am not surprised by this development, nor am I intimidated. This sanctions have not effect whatsoever on the Chechen Republic," Kadyrov stressed.

According to him, the region has been rebuilt after activities of international terrorists, and Chechnya continues to play football, to help those in need. "It is strange that they cannot understand that these sanctions don’t impede us," he added.

Kadyrov said that he was considering applying for a Guinness world record. The record will be called "The biggest number of blacklisted people and organizations from one and the same republic," he said. Meanwhile, today’s shameful sanctions will backfire on the US, the Chechen leader stressed.