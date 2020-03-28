Special Kiev-Moscow train with Russians onboard arrives in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. A special train No. 906/905 travelling from Kiev to Moscow and back to transfer Russians from Ukraine and Ukrainians from Russia home has arrived at Moscow’s Kiev Railway Station, the press service for the Russian Railways’ stations told TASS.

"Yes, it has arrived," the service said.

The train will depart back to Kiev today at 19:35 (local time) and will finish its journey in Kiev on March 29 at 07:32.

The special train travels without any stops. During the trip, its passengers go through border and customs controls as well as screening by staffers of Russia’s consumer watchdog. The Ukrainian Railways was the official seller of the train tickets.

Ukraine shut down its state border at midnight on March 28 in an attempt to lower risks caused by coronavirus spread. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced the decision to suspend transport communication with other states on Thursday. However, the national authorities of the two states reached an agreement to let the special train transfer its citizens wishing to return.