International Financial Congress Business Programme

Moscow, June 19. The business programme with speakers and moderators has been posted on the International Financial Congress website. The 28th International Financial Congress ‘Financial Markets: Increasing Complexity, Maintaining Stability’ will be held 3–5 July 2019 in St. Petersburg. The Congress is organized by the Bank of Russia and the Roscongress Foundation.

Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina will address the Congress opening event. The business programme will kick off with the ‘Central Bank’s Policy Design: Pursuing Multiple Objectives in Times of Increasing Market Complexity and Risk Variety’ plenary session, which will focus on the work of central banks in an era of high global market volatility. Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, Head of the Monetary and Economic Department of BIS Claudio Borio, Director of the MPA Program in Economic Policy Management at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs Patricia Mosser, and Economics Professor at London Business School Richard Portes will all participate in the discussion. Senior Executive Editor for Economics at Bloomberg News Stephanie Flanders will moderate the session. Session participants will discuss how regulators in emerging market countries should combine monetary and financial stability policies and the features of these policies.

The Congress business programme has been divided into several areas which include: "Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy", "Banks", "Finance Market Professionals", "Microfinance", "The Insurance Market", and "Collective Investments: Main Challenges and Areas of Growth".

Executive Director of the Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee Mark Uzan, Laureate of the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize Muhammad Yunus, Professor of Brandeis International Business School Stephen Cecchetti, and representatives of EAEU central banks, the European Central Bank, the central banks of European countries, and major Russian financial institutions.

The programme is available on the official Congress website.