Number of crimes committed by foreigners down by nearly 40% — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The number of crimes committed by foreigners in Russia has significantly decreased in the first six months of this year, the Russian Security Council has reported.

"A significant decrease (by 39.1%) in the number of crimes committed by foreign citizens and stateless persons is noted (while the number of persons involved in them decreased by 25.8% to 11,400)," the Security Council apparatus press service reported. According to its data, "in the first half of 2026, 14,400 criminal acts were recorded against foreigners, including 5,900 grave and particularly grave offenses (-50.8%), and their share in the total number of solved crimes in the Russian Federation decreased by 1.7 percentage points to 3.4%."

The Security Council press service also noted that "1.2 million protocols on administrative offenses were drawn up against foreign citizens in the first half of 2026 (-24.8%)." "For these acts, the following decisions were taken against them: administrative expulsion from the country - 99,400 (an increase of 2.6 times); reduction of the period of temporary stay - 55,600 (an increase of 2.6 times); denial of entry - 197,700 (+68.2%); deportation - 3,300 (-24%)," the press service listed.